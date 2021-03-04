LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LYB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that LYB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LYB was $107.81, representing a -1.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.99 and a 219.82% increase over the 52 week low of $33.71.

LYB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). LYB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.24. Zacks Investment Research reports LYB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 94.7%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LYB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LYB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LYB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDIV with an increase of 39.97% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LYB at 5.34%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.