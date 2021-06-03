LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2021

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LYB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.62% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $115.87, the dividend yield is 3.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LYB was $115.87, representing a -1.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $117.13 and a 92.99% increase over the 52 week low of $60.04.

LYB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Dow Inc. (DOW). LYB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7. Zacks Investment Research reports LYB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 165.5%, compared to an industry average of 29.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LYB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LYB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LYB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEY with an increase of 25.58% over the last 100 days. RDIV has the highest percent weighting of LYB at 5.43%.

