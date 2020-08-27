LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LYB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that LYB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.31, the dividend yield is 6.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LYB was $69.31, representing a -29.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.91 and a 105.61% increase over the 52 week low of $33.71.

LYB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). LYB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.04. Zacks Investment Research reports LYB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -51.53%, compared to an industry average of -19.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LYB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LYB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LYB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYM with an increase of 53.12% over the last 100 days. RDIV has the highest percent weighting of LYB at 4.99%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.