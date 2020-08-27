Dividends
LYB

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LYB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that LYB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.31, the dividend yield is 6.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LYB was $69.31, representing a -29.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.91 and a 105.61% increase over the 52 week low of $33.71.

LYB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). LYB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.04. Zacks Investment Research reports LYB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -51.53%, compared to an industry average of -19.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LYB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LYB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have LYB as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)
  • First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)
  • First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)
  • iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
  • iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYM with an increase of 53.12% over the last 100 days. RDIV has the highest percent weighting of LYB at 4.99%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LYB

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular