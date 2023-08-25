LyondellBasell Industries NV - (LYB) Declares $1.25 Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries NV - said on August 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 28, 2023 will receive the payment on September 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $97.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.08%, the lowest has been 3.45%, and the highest has been 12.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.03 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1735 funds or institutions reporting positions in LyondellBasell Industries NV -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYB is 0.29%, a decrease of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 273,013K shares. The put/call ratio of LYB is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.29% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for LyondellBasell Industries NV - is 100.48. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $127.05. The average price target represents an increase of 3.29% from its latest reported closing price of 97.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LyondellBasell Industries NV - is 47,517MM, an increase of 10.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 16,376K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,445K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 4.62% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,409K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,246K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,175K shares, representing a decrease of 10.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 88.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,079K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,916K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,934K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,915K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 8.05% over the last quarter.

LyondellBasell Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges?like?enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies.?In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the 'World's Most Admired Companies' for the fourth consecutive year.?

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.