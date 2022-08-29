LyondellBasell Industries N.V.'s (NYSE:LYB) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 26% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study LyondellBasell Industries' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for LyondellBasell Industries is:

44% = US$5.5b ÷ US$12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.44 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

LyondellBasell Industries' Earnings Growth And 44% ROE

First thing first, we like that LyondellBasell Industries has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in a flat growth for LyondellBasell Industries in the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

We then compared LyondellBasell Industries' net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 9.9% in the same period.

NYSE:LYB Past Earnings Growth August 29th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is LyondellBasell Industries fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is LyondellBasell Industries Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 43% (meaning the company retains57% of profits) in the last three-year period, LyondellBasell Industries' earnings growth was more or les flat. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, LyondellBasell Industries has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 33% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for LyondellBasell Industries is predicted to decline to 35% despite the anticipated decrease in the payout ratio. We reckon that there could probably be other factors that could be driving the forseen decline in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that LyondellBasell Industries has some positive attributes. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. Moreover, after studying current analyst estimates, we discovered that the company's earnings are expected to continue to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

