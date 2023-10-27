LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $747 million, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $572 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $804 million or $2.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.2% to $10.63 billion from $12.25 billion last year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $747 Mln. vs. $572 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.29 vs. $1.75 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q3): $10.63 Bln vs. $12.25 Bln last year.

