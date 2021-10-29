LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $1.76 billion, or $5.25 per share. This compares with $0.11 billion, or $0.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $1.76 billion or $5.25 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 87.3% to $12.70 billion from $6.78 billion last year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.76 Bln. vs. $0.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.25 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.75 -Revenue (Q3): $12.70 Bln vs. $6.78 Bln last year.

