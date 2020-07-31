Markets
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit came in at $0.31 billion, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $1.00 billion, or $2.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 38.7% to $5.55 billion from $9.05 billion last year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $0.31 Bln. vs. $1.00 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.94 vs. $2.70 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.55 Bln vs. $9.05 Bln last year.

