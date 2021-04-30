LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Q1 adjusted earnings of $3.18 per share

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.07 billion, or $3.18 per share. This compares with $0.14 billion, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 billion or $3.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.2% to $9.08 billion from $7.49 billion last year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.07 Bln. vs. $0.50 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.18 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $9.08 Bln vs. $7.49 Bln last year.

