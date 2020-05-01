LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.47 per share

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $144 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $817 million, or $2.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $495 million or $1.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.7% to $7.49 billion from $8.78 billion last year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance:

