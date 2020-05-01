Markets
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.47 per share

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $144 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $817 million, or $2.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $495 million or $1.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.7% to $7.49 billion from $8.78 billion last year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $495 Mln. vs. $817 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.47 vs. $2.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $7.49 Bln vs. $8.78 Bln last year.

