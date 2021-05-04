LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Investors in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.8% to close at US$108 following the release of its quarterly results. Revenues were US$9.1b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$3.18, an impressive 23% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:LYB Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for LyondellBasell Industries from 16 analysts is for revenues of US$37.0b in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 26% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 73% to US$12.19. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$36.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$12.19 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$115, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values LyondellBasell Industries at US$134 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$90.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the LyondellBasell Industries' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that LyondellBasell Industries' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 36% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.3% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.4% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that LyondellBasell Industries is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$115, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on LyondellBasell Industries. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for LyondellBasell Industries going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for LyondellBasell Industries that you need to be mindful of.

