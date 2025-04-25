LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $LYB Reports Quarterly Earnings

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES ($LYB) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, missing estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $7,677,000,000, beating estimates of $7,543,833,925 by $133,166,075.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LYB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $LYB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBIN W.T. BUCHANAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $380,300
- MICHAEL SEAN HANLEY purchased 3,750 shares for an estimated $270,196
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 459 institutional investors add shares of LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 540 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK removed 3,285,688 shares (-75.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,028,047
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,112,257 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,877,327
- ENSIGN PEAK ADVISORS, INC added 1,522,043 shares (+207.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,042,133
- FMR LLC removed 1,367,166 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,539,418
- AMUNDI added 1,260,913 shares (+48.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,648,008
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,249,171 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,775,930
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,094,422 shares (+75.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,282,721
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/07/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/04/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LYB forecast page.
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LYB recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LYB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $51.0 on 04/07/2025
- Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $85.0 on 04/04/2025
- David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $80.0 on 01/10/2025
- John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $98.0 on 11/11/2024
- Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $112.0 on 11/08/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.