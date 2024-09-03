LyondellBasell Industries Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LYB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.31, changing hands as low as $95.72 per share. LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LYB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LYB's low point in its 52 week range is $88.46 per share, with $107.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.32. The LYB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.