LyondellBasell Industries About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (LYB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/10/25, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.34, payable on 3/17/25. As a percentage of LYB's recent stock price of $76.21, this dividend works out to approximately 1.76%, so look for shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV to trade 1.76% lower — all else being equal — when LYB shares open for trading on 3/10/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LYB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LYB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LYB's low point in its 52 week range is $72.21 per share, with $107.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.78.

In Thursday trading, LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are currently up about 3.7% on the day.

