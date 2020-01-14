LyondellBasell Grants Hostalen ACP License to Shandong Jinhai

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB has recently declared that Shandong Jinhai Chemical Co., Ltd. will use its Hostalen ‘Advanced Cascade Process’ (Hostalen ACP) technology for a new facility.



The Hostalen ACP is a low-pressure slurry process technology that manufactures high performance, multi-modal high-density polyethylene (HDPE) resins with increased toughness balance, high stress cracking resistance and impact resistance. The technology is used in pressure pipe, blow molding and film applications.



The technology will be used for a 400 kilo tons per annum (KTA) HDPE facility that will be built in Heze City, Shandong Province, P.R. China. With the latest capacity additions, LyondellBasell has now provided license to more than 8000 KTA of benchmark multi-modal HDPE resins.



The Shandong Jinhai facility will start operations using Avant Z509 and Avant Z501 catalysts to make a complete range of multi-modal HDPE products.



The new licensees are expected to benefit from LyondellBasell’s in-house expertise of continuous product and process improvement, which can be availed by optionally joining the company’s Technical Service program.



Shares of LyondellBasell have gained 7.8% in the past year against the industry’s 22.4% decline.





In November 2019, LyondellBasell stated that the company benefited from low-cost natural gas liquid feedstocks with favorable prices continuing into October 2019.



Moreover, LyondellBasell expects profitability at its Houston refinery to improve during the fourth quarter. Per the company, the upside is likely to be driven by an increase in demand for low-sulfur marine fuels ahead of the IMO 2020 regulation deadline.



