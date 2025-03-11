LyondellBasell to Exhibit Future of Plastics at Plastico Brasil 2025

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB will present its latest polymer developments at Plastico Brasil 2025, the leading trade show for the South American plastics sector, to be held from March 24-28 at the Sao Paulo Expo in Brazil. At the event, LYB will showcase solutions that aim to improve efficiency, sustainability and performance in plastic manufacturing.



Plastico Brasil brings together specialists from the entire plastics supply chain to discuss the latest advances in technology, materials and processes. LYB will present its Advanced Polymer Solutions (APS) portfolio, providing visitors with an exclusive view of how its materials are shaping the industry's future.



As the demand for plastics solutions in South America grows owing to economic expansion, infrastructure development and sustainability measures, the company is committed to offering high-performance materials to suit these changing demands. Plastico Brasil provides a significant opportunity to work with industry professionals and demonstrate technologies that support the region's emphasis on efficiency, durability and environmental responsibility.



LYB stock has lost 24% in the past year compared with the 11.5% decline of the industry.



LYB, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it remains geared up for the macroeconomic drivers that will eventually spur supply chain replenishment, increase demand for durable goods and aid a more widespread economic recovery. One sign of recovery is that North American domestic demand for polyolefins returned in 2024, following two years of declines. The company anticipates seasonal demand gains across most product categories in the first quarter.



Interest rate cuts, inflation moderation and pent-up demand will also foster increasing consumption of durable goods, which is expected to boost the company's polypropylene and Intermediates and Derivatives businesses. Increased driving and summertime gasoline requirements are projected to result in usual seasonal increases in oxyfuels margins.

