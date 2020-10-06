LyondellBasell Enters Into Joint Venture Deal With Sasol

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB inked a definitive agreement with Sasol to form a 50-50 joint venture (JV). Through the JV, LyondellBasell will acquire 50% of Sasol's 1.5 MM ton ethane cracker, 0.9 MM ton low and linear-low density polyethylene plants along with associated infrastructure for $2 billion. The JV will be known as Louisiana Integrated PolyEthylene JV LLC.

Per the agreement, both partners will provide pro-rata shares of ethane feedstocks. The JV partners will also offtake pro-rata shares of polyethylene products and cracker at cost. Further, LyondellBasell stated that it will operate the U.S. Base Chemicals assets.

The deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close by the end of 2020.

Benefits of the JV

Per LyondellBasell, the newly-constructed assets of the JV are strategically located on the U.S. Gulf Coast. It has access to storage and logistics infrastructure as well as low-cost feedstock. LyondellBasell's investment in the JV enables it to expand in a core business area leveraging operational and commercial strengths. LyondellBasell is also expected to realize immediate returns from investing in these assets and eliminate customary construction risks.

