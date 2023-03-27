Markets
LyondellBasell, EEW Energy Sign LOI For Proposed Advanced Plastic Waste Sorting

March 27, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB), a chemical company, said on Monday that it has signed a letter of intent, or LOI with EEW Energy from Waste, for a potential long-term partnership to extract and recycle plastics out of incineration waste streams.

Yvonne van der Laan, LyondellBasell Executive Vice President of Circular and Low Carbon Solutions, said: "The materials from these sorting facilities would not only support our existing mechanical recycling facilities in the Netherlands and a potential advanced recycling unit in Germany, but also allows us to optimize waste streams and drive additional value…"

The plan proposes to include the construction of waste pre-sorting facilities at or near EEW incineration plants to remove plastics from waste streams bound for incineration.

