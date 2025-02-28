LyondellBasell Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.34 Per Share

LyondellBasell announces $1.34 per share dividend, payable March 17, 2025; ex-dividend date March 10, 2025.

LyondellBasell has announced a dividend of $1.34 per share, set to be paid to shareholders on March 17, 2025, following an ex-dividend and record date of March 10, 2025. The company, a prominent player in the global chemical industry, focuses on creating sustainable living solutions through advanced technology and investments aimed at a circular and low carbon economy. As one of the largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, LyondellBasell develops a range of innovative products that support various essential applications, including sustainable transportation and healthcare.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a dividend of $1.34 per share demonstrates financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The scheduled dividend payment date of March 17, 2025, provides a clear timeline for investors, enhancing investor confidence.

LyondellBasell's position as a leader in the global chemical industry emphasizes its strong market presence and potential for future growth.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a dividend while the company’s financial performance may not indicate strong stability could raise concerns among investors about long-term sustainability.

The timing of the dividend declaration could be seen as an attempt to bolster investor confidence amid a challenging market environment.

Potential investors may view the dividend as a sign that the company is prioritizing short-term shareholder returns over long-term growth and innovation.

$LYB Insider Trading Activity

$LYB insiders have traded $LYB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBIN W.T. BUCHANAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $380,300

$LYB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 447 institutional investors add shares of $LYB stock to their portfolio, and 613 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON and LONDON, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced it has declared a dividend of $1.34 per share, to be paid to shareholders on March 17, 2025, with an ex-dividend and record date of March 10, 2025.







About LyondellBasell







We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please



www.lyondellbasell.com



or follow



@LyondellBasell



on LinkedIn.



