LyondellBasell Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.34 Per Share

LyondellBasell announces $1.34 per share dividend, payable March 17, 2025; ex-dividend date March 10, 2025.
LyondellBasell has announced a dividend of $1.34 per share, set to be paid to shareholders on March 17, 2025, following an ex-dividend and record date of March 10, 2025. The company, a prominent player in the global chemical industry, focuses on creating sustainable living solutions through advanced technology and investments aimed at a circular and low carbon economy. As one of the largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, LyondellBasell develops a range of innovative products that support various essential applications, including sustainable transportation and healthcare.
Potential Positives
- Announcement of a dividend of $1.34 per share demonstrates financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- The scheduled dividend payment date of March 17, 2025, provides a clear timeline for investors, enhancing investor confidence.
- LyondellBasell's position as a leader in the global chemical industry emphasizes its strong market presence and potential for future growth.
Potential Negatives
- Declaring a dividend while the company’s financial performance may not indicate strong stability could raise concerns among investors about long-term sustainability.
- The timing of the dividend declaration could be seen as an attempt to bolster investor confidence amid a challenging market environment.
- Potential investors may view the dividend as a sign that the company is prioritizing short-term shareholder returns over long-term growth and innovation.
FAQ
What is the dividend declared by LyondellBasell?
LyondellBasell has declared a dividend of $1.34 per share.
When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?
The dividend will be paid on March 17, 2025.
What are the ex-dividend and record dates for the dividend?
The ex-dividend and record date is March 10, 2025.
What role does LyondellBasell play in the chemical industry?
LyondellBasell is a leader in the global chemical industry, focusing on sustainable solutions.
How can I find more information about LyondellBasell?
For more information, visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.
$LYB Insider Trading Activity
$LYB insiders have traded $LYB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBIN W.T. BUCHANAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $380,300
$LYB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 447 institutional investors add shares of $LYB stock to their portfolio, and 613 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK removed 3,285,688 shares (-75.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,028,047
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,112,257 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,877,327
- ENSIGN PEAK ADVISORS, INC added 1,522,043 shares (+207.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,042,133
- FMR LLC removed 1,367,166 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,539,418
- AMUNDI added 1,260,913 shares (+48.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,648,008
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,249,171 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,775,930
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,094,422 shares (+75.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,282,721
HOUSTON and LONDON, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced it has declared a dividend of $1.34 per share, to be paid to shareholders on March 17, 2025, with an ex-dividend and record date of March 10, 2025.
About LyondellBasell
We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please
visit www.lyondellbasell.com
or follow
@LyondellBasell
on LinkedIn.
