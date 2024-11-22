News & Insights

LyondellBasell Appoints New CFO Amid Leadership Change

November 22, 2024 — 04:49 pm EST

An announcement from LyondellBasell ( (LYB) ) is now available.

LyondellBasell Industries has announced that Michael McMurray will retire as CFO on March 1, 2025, with Agustin Izquierdo stepping in as his successor. Izquierdo, who has a robust background with BASF and Morgan Stanley, aims to build on McMurray’s achievements and strengthen the company’s financial strategy. This leadership change highlights LyondellBasell’s commitment to navigating challenging market conditions and delivering value to its shareholders.

