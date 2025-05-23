LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase to $1.37 Per Share

LyondellBasell announced a quarterly dividend increase to $1.37 per share, marking 15 consecutive years of dividend growth.

LyondellBasell announced a quarterly dividend of $1.37 per share, reflecting a $0.03 increase from the previous quarter, with payment scheduled for June 9, 2025, and an ex-dividend date of June 2, 2025. This marks the company's 15th consecutive year of dividend increases, highlighting its commitment to rewarding shareholders. CEO Peter Vanacker emphasized the company's strong dividend growth as a sign of confidence in its capital strategy and ability to navigate economic challenges. LyondellBasell is a global leader in the chemical industry, focused on sustainability and innovative solutions across various sectors.

Potential Positives

The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.37 per share, reflecting a $0.03 increase, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

This announcement marks the 15th consecutive year of dividend increases, showcasing the company's consistent performance and reliability.

The CEO's statement highlights confidence in the company's disciplined capital deployment and ability to navigate challenges, which can boost investor trust.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the recent dividend declared by LyondellBasell?

LyondellBasell announced a quarterly dividend of $1.37 per share, a $0.03 increase from the previous quarter.

When will LyondellBasell pay the dividend?

The dividend will be paid on June 9, 2025, to shareholders on record as of June 2, 2025.

How many consecutive years has LyondellBasell increased its dividend?

This announcement marks the 15th consecutive year of dividend increases for LyondellBasell.

Who is the CEO of LyondellBasell?

The CEO of LyondellBasell is Peter Vanacker, who comments on the company's commitment to shareholder value.

What markets does LyondellBasell serve?

LyondellBasell serves various sectors, including sustainable transportation, food safety, clean water, and healthcare.

$LYB Insider Trading Activity

$LYB insiders have traded $LYB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SEAN HANLEY has made 2 purchases buying 7,250 shares for an estimated $469,731 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBIN W.T. BUCHANAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $380,300

$LYB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 529 institutional investors add shares of $LYB stock to their portfolio, and 568 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LYB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Fermium Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/07/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

$LYB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LYB recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LYB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Fermium Research set a target price of $70.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global set a target price of $67.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $51.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $85.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $80.0 on 01/10/2025

HOUSTON and LONDON, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.37 per share, representing a $0.03 per share increase over the company's first quarter 2025 dividend. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on June 9, 2025, with an ex-dividend and record date of June 2, 2025.





“LYB continues to reward shareholders with a strong and growing dividend in 2025, which will mark 15 consecutive years of dividend increases,” said CEO Peter Vanacker. “The growth of our dividend reaffirms confidence in our disciplined capital deployment, our value-driven strategy and our capability to navigate the cycle during these challenging times.”







About LyondellBasell







We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please



visit www.lyondellbasell.com



or follow



@LyondellBasell



on LinkedIn.



