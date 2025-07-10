LyondellBasell and Polynt Partner on Low-Carbon Marine Resins

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB has announced an expanded partnership with Polynt, a global leader in specialty polymers and intermediates. The two companies are jointly developing a high-quality resin for the marine sector, utilizing LYB’s Styrene +LC (low carbon) solution.



LYB’s +LC solutions are made using a mass balance method under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS system. Derived from bio-circular feedstocks, these products help companies lower their scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions without compromising on the performance, reliability, or quality required for today’s standards of living. The +LC solutions have a lower carbon footprint than the company’s comparable fossil-based products, supporting businesses like Polynt in meeting their sustainability goals while continuing to deliver the high quality their customers rely on.



Polynt is using LYB's Styrene +LC to produce resins tailored for boat and yacht construction. These advanced resins deliver exceptional durability, strength and performance while also helping to lower the product’s carbon footprint—a significant step toward more sustainable solutions in the marine industry.



The company is strengthening its technological edge while retaining environmental responsibility and market power through continued collaboration with LYB, a vital and trusted supplier, as well as relationships with industry leaders and research institutions. This proactive approach equips the organization to respond to changing legislation, meet the rising demand for environmentally friendly products and deliver long-term, value-driven results throughout the value chain.



LYB stock has declined 30.2% in the past year against the 17.1% decline of the industry.



For the second quarter, the company anticipates an improvement in seasonal demand across most of its business segments. U.S. natural gas and ethane feedstock prices have eased, while lower crude oil costs are benefiting operations in Europe and Asia. Oxyfuels margins are expected to rise as gasoline crack spreads widen during the summer driving season. In Europe, ongoing rapid capacity reductions are projected to enhance the regional supply-demand balance over time. Furthermore, a more constructive stance on economic and regulatory policies in Europe is contributing to cautious optimism. Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, global demand for packaging is expected to remain robust, supporting essential sectors like food, healthcare and daily consumer goods.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price and Consensus

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. price-consensus-chart | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Quote

LYB’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LYB currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 11.1%. The company's shares have soared 157.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Agnico Eagle’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.61 per share. AEM, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 12.3%. The company's shares have rallied 74.4% in the past year.



Avino Silver, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 104.1%, on average. ASM's shares have rallied 271.5% in the past year.





