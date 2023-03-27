LyondellBasell and EEW Energy to partner in advanced plastic recycling

March 27 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker LyondellBasell Industries LYB.N and thermal waste treatment firm EEW Energy signed a letter of intent exploring partnership aimed at recycling plastics from incineration waste streams, the companies said on Monday.

The proposed collaboration could construct waste pre-sorting facilities at or near EEW incineration plants in Germany to remove plastics from waste streams that are sent for incineration, LyondellBasell said in a statement.

The companies would invest in advanced sorting facilities to refine the plastic that has been removed, the Houston-based multinational chemical group added.

Big oil and chemical companies are hailing so-called advanced recycling as the solution to a waste crisis that has lawmakers looking to crack down on plastics use.

The companies aim to close the loop on plastics that are currently sent for incineration and would avoid fossil emissions associated with combusting these materials, the statement said.

