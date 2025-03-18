LyondellBasell and Covestro Announce Permanent Closure of POSM Production Unit at Maasvlakte Site

LyondellBasell and Covestro will permanently close the POSM production unit at Maasvlakte due to low profitability and market pressures.

LyondellBasell and Covestro have announced the permanent closure of their joint Propylene Oxide Styrene and Monomer production unit at the Maasvlakte site in the Netherlands, effective immediately after careful consideration. This decision is a response to ongoing challenges such as global overcapacity, rising imports from Asia, and high production costs in Europe, which are expected to continue impacting profitability. Executive leaders from both companies emphasize the need to prioritize assets aligned with long-term strategic goals. LyondellBasell is committed to a responsible shutdown process and maintaining relationships with employees, customers, and suppliers during this transition. The Maasvlakte site has been operational since 2003, and LyondellBasell will undertake a safe shutdown and demolition process by the end of 2026.

Potential Positives

The decision to close the POSM production unit allows LyondellBasell to prioritize core assets, potentially enhancing long-term profitability and strategic alignment in a challenging market environment.

Engagement with employees, representatives, and unions demonstrates LyondellBasell's commitment to corporate responsibility and social dialogue, which can positively impact company morale and reputation.

The shutdown aligns with LyondellBasell's Sustainable Future Strategy, reinforcing the company's focus on operational competitiveness and sustainable practices.

Potential Negatives

Permanently closing the PO11 production unit indicates significant operational challenges and a decline in profitability at the Maasvlakte site, reflecting broader issues within the European chemical market.

The announcement underscores a potential long-term shift away from European production, raising concerns about the company's competitiveness in the region and its strategic direction.

The need for a strategic review of European assets suggests that the company is reassessing its foundational operations, which may lead to further disruptions or divestitures in the future.

FAQ

Why is the PO11 production unit being closed?

The PO11 production unit is closing due to continued profitability pressure from global overcapacities and high European production costs.

When will the shutdown of PO11 take place?

The shutdown process for the PO11 unit will take place between now and the end of 2026.

How are employees being supported during this transition?

LyondellBasell and Covestro are committed to social responsibility and engaging with employees throughout the shutdown process.

What is the strategic importance of this closure?

This closure allows LyondellBasell and Covestro to focus on core assets that align with their strategic goals and enhance competitiveness.

Will customer and supplier relationships change after the shutdown?

No, LyondellBasell and Covestro will continue to maintain their working relationships with customers and suppliers as usual.

$LYB Insider Trading Activity

$LYB insiders have traded $LYB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBIN W.T. BUCHANAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $380,300

MICHAEL SEAN HANLEY purchased 3,750 shares for an estimated $270,196

$LYB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 447 institutional investors add shares of $LYB stock to their portfolio, and 615 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LYB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

$LYB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LYB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LYB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $98.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $80.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $98.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $112.0 on 11/08/2024

MAASSVLAKTE, Netherlands, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (LYB) and Covestro have jointly decided to permanently close the Propylene Oxide Styrene and Monomer (POSM) production unit (PO11) at the Maasvlakte site in the Netherlands. This decision comes after thorough and careful consideration and is driven by the continued pressure on Maasvlakte's profitability due to global overcapacities, a strong increase of imports from Asia and high costs of European production. Unfortunately, this situation is expected to continue, so longer-term profitable production is not anticipated.





“While the decision to shut down the PO11 unit is difficult, we must ensure all assets within our portfolio are a long-term strategic fit,” said Aaron Ledet, executive vice-president, I&D and Supply Chain. “We are prioritizing our core assets which play a key role in our technology differentiation and circularity or provide attractive returns over the cost of capital. We take our obligations toward our employees, European employee reps, councils and unions seriously. We have engaged with them in line with these obligations and will continue to do so. We would like to thank them for the constructive dialogue. We are also in communication with customers, suppliers and other parties across the value chain and will continue to do business as usual. There is no change to our working relationship, and we continue to focus on providing an exceptional customer and supplier experience.”





“As part of our Sustainable Future Strategy, we’re continuously working to optimally position Covestro to be a reliable partner for our customers and to operate competitively in a challenging market environment,” said Hermann-Josef Dörholt, head of the Performance Materials Business Entity at Covestro. “Due to global overcapacities, persistently weak demand, and high costs in Europe, we have jointly decided with LYB to close the PO11 plant. We will support LYB in implementing this change as socially responsibly as possible. At the same time, we remain committed to the European market and will continue to supply customers with our renowned polyether polyols portfolio.”





The Maasvlakte site, a joint venture between LYB and Covestro, has been operational in the Rotterdam region since 2003. Between now and the end of 2026, LYB will carry out a process to safely shut down and prepare for the demolition of the asset.





In 2024, LYB announced a strategic review of European assets of its Olefins & Polyolefins (O&P) and Intermediates & Derivatives (I&D) business units. LYB has taken the next step in evaluating the option to seek alternative ownership for the O&P sites in the strategic assessment. At this time no decisions have been made and various outcomes remain possible.







About LyondellBasell







We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) ― a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors, and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit



www.lyondellbasell.com



or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.







About Covestro







Covestro is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials and their components. With its innovative products, processes and methods, the company helps enhance sustainability and the quality of life in many areas. Covestro supplies customers around the world in key industries such as mobility, building and living, as well as the electrical and electronics sector. In addition, polymers from Covestro are also used in sectors such as sports and leisure, telecommunications and health, as well as in the chemical industry itself.





The company is geared completely to the circular economy. In addition, Covestro aims to achieve climate neutrality for its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2035, and the Group’s Scope 3 emissions are also set to be climate neutral by 2050. Covestro generated sales of EUR 14.2 billion in fiscal year 2024. At the end of 2024, the company had 46 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 17,500 people (calculated as full-time equivalents).







Media Inquiries LYB Global







LyondellBasell Media Relations







Phone:



+1-713-309-7575







Email:





mediarelations@lyondellbasell.com







Or:







Media Inquiries LYB Europe







Robert Kleissen, External Affairs Europe







Phone



: +31-6-273-573-98







Email



:



robert.kleissen@lyondellbasell.com









Media Inquiries Covestro







Markus Kleine-Beck, Corporate Trade Media Relations







Phone:



+49-173-2320-686







Email:





markus.kleine-beck@covestro.com







Svenja Paul, Corporate Media Relations







Phone:



+49-214-6009-2814







Email:





svenja.paul@covestro.com









Forward-Looking Statements LYB







The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially based on factors including, but not limited to, our ability to align our asset base with our strategic goals; and our ability to safely shut the asset described down and conduct demolition. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found at



www.LyondellBasell.com



on the Investor Relations page and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at



www.sec.gov



. There is no assurance that any of the actions, events or results of the forward-looking statements will occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on our results of operations or financial condition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and are based on the estimates and opinions of management of LyondellBasell at the time the statements are made. LyondellBasell does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change, except as required by law.







Forward-Looking Statements Covestro







This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Covestro AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Covestro’s public reports, which are available at



www.covestro.com



. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab7935cb-361b-4c8f-82f7-81f1b6bcd387





