News & Insights

LYB

LyondellBasell acquires 50% stake in Dutch recycling firm Stiphout

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 19, 2023 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker LyondellBasell LYB.N said on Wednesday it has acquired a 50% stake in Dutch recycling company Stiphout Industries B.V.

The company did not disclose financial details of the transaction.

Stiphout is involved in the sourcing and processing of plastic household waste into clean flakes of recycled polypropylene and high-density polyethylene materials. It operates a recycling facility located in the Netherlands.

Recycling currently only makes up a tiny fraction of the feedstock for plastics manufacture, and just 9% of plastics are ultimately recycled, according to a Reuters report.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LYB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.