LYB

Lyondell to build recycling plant at Wesseling site in Germany

November 18, 2022 — 08:54 am EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chemical producer Lyondell Basell Industries LYB.N said on Friday it will build an advanced recycling plant at its Wesseling site in Germany.

The company expects to make a final investment decision about the plant by the end of next year and aims to start on it by 2025-end.

The plant will have a capacity of 50,000 tonnes per year and convert pre-treated plastic waste into feedstock for use in applications such as food packaging and healthcare products.

The plastic waste feedstock will be provided by a previously announced German joint venture, Source One Plastics.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LYB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.