Lyondell to build recycling plant at Wesseling site in Germany

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chemical producer Lyondell Basell Industries LYB.N said on Friday it will build an advanced recycling plant at its Wesseling site in Germany.

The company expects to make a final investment decision about the plant by the end of next year and aims to start on it by 2025-end.

The plant will have a capacity of 50,000 tonnes per year and convert pre-treated plastic waste into feedstock for use in applications such as food packaging and healthcare products.

The plastic waste feedstock will be provided by a previously announced German joint venture, Source One Plastics.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.