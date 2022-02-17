US Markets
Lyondell responded to a tank farm leak at Houston refinery -sources

Erwin Seba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Donna Carson

Lyondell Basell Industries responded to a spill in the storage tank farm at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery on Thursday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The company issued an all-clear notice to a "chemical incident" in a notice to residents near the refinery.

