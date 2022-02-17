Lyondell responded to a tank farm leak at Houston refinery -sources

HOUSTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries LYB.N responded to a spill in the storage tank farm at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery on Thursday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The company issued an all-clear notice to a "chemical incident" in a notice to residents near the refinery.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.