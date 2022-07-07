Lyondell repairs, restarts large coker at Houston refinery -sources

Adds company not replying; details on restart timing

HOUSTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries LYB.N restarted to full production the large coker at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery on Wednesday after completing repairs, said sources familiar with plant operations.

A Lyondell spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

The 57,000-bpd 737 coker was shut by a June 14 fire in a heater on the unit, the sources said. Repairs, expected to take at least two weeks to complete began on June 15. The repairs finished late last week.

The coker, the larger of two at the refinery, began restarting on Tuesday and reached full production on Wednesday, the sources said.

The coker repairs avoided the risk of an early permanent closure of the refinery. Such an outage could heighten the risk of fuel shortages in the United States, further pressuring fuel prices.

In April, Lyondell said it planned to permanently close the Houston refinery at the end of 2023 after a buyer could not be found.

Sources told Reuters in June that Lyondell would permanently close the refinery ahead of a December 2023 deadline if one of several major production units, including the cokers, is shut and cannot quickly return to production.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Marguerita Choy)

