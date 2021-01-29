US Markets
Lyondell plans to operate Houston refinery at 80% of capacity in Q1 2021 -CEO

Erwin Seba Reuters
HOUSTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Lyondell Basell Industries LYB.N plans to operate its Houston crude oil refinery at about 80% of its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) capacity in the first quarter of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Chief Executive Bob Patel on Friday.

The Houston refinery ran at about 80% capacity in the third and fourth quarter of 2020 as the pandemic cut demand for motor fuels, Patel said during a conference call with Wall Street analysts to discuss fourth quarter 2020 earnings.

"As driving recovers, we don't even need air travel to recover back to the original or pre-COVID levels," Patel said about the company's refining and oxyfuels segements. "If driving recovers with vaccinations and more domestic travel, we could really see both refining and oxyfuels contribute (to earnings) in the second half (of 2021)."

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

LYB

