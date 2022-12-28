Lyondell plans to complete Houston refinery restart by end of week -sources

Adds company no comment

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries LYB.N plans to complete the restart of its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery by the end of the week, said people familiar with plant operations.

A Lyondell spokesperson declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

The Lyondell refinery shut down on Friday as a winter storm spread frigid temperatures across the U.S. Gulf Coast.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.