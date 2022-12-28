Lyondell plans to complete Houston refinery restart by end of week -sources

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries LYB.N plans to complete the restart of its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery by the end of the week, said people familiar with plant operations.

The Lyondell refinery shut down on Friday as Winter Storm Elliott spread frigid temperatures across the U.S. Gulf Coast.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.