Lyondell Houston refinery to operate at 85% capacity in Q1 2023 -company

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries LYB.N plans to operate its Houston crude oil refinery at about 85% of its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) capacity during the first quarter of 2023, the company said on Friday.

The refinery ran at 85% of capacity in the fourth quarter of 2022 because of a plantwide shutdown on Dec. 23 in frigid weather and other unplanned unit outages earlier in the quarter.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

