Lyondell Houston refinery shuts large crude unit due to extreme cold -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

December 23, 2022 — 11:39 am EST

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

Adds company no comment, details on unit, weather

Dec 23 (Reuters) - LyondellBasell Industries LYB.N shut the large crude distillation unit (CDU) and two hydrotreaters on Friday at its 263,776-barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery because of extreme cold, sources familiar with plant operations said.

The 147,000-bpd 537 heavy oil CDU and the 634 and 637 cat feed hydrotreaters were shut as a winter storm affecting much of the United States moved across the U.S. Gulf Coast, the sources said.

LyondellBasell's media relations office on Friday declined to comment on operations at the refinery.

The 537 CDU processes heavy crude oil. The refinery has two CDUs that convert crude oil into feedstocks for all other units at the refinery.

Temperatures in Houston fell 45 degrees from a high of 63 Fahrenheit (17 Celsius) to a low of 18F (minus 7.77C) on Thursday, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Mark Porter and Jonathan Oatis)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

