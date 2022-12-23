Lyondell Houston refinery shuts large crude unit due to extreme cold -sources

HOUSTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - LyondellBasell Industries LYB.N shut the large crude distillation unit (CDU) and two hydrotreaters on Friday at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery because of extreme cold, sources familiar with plant operations said.

The 147,000-bpd 537 heavy oil CDU and the 634 and 637 cat feed hydrotreaters were shut as a winter storm affecting much of the United States moved across the U.S. Gulf Coast, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Mark Porter)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.