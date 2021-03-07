Lyondell Houston refinery restarts gasoline unit -sources

Updates with company statement, background on restarts at the refinery

HOUSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries LYB.N restarted the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery, three sources familiar with plant operations said on Sunday.

The 76,000-bpd FCC restarted on Saturday as Lyondell continues to restore production at the refinery, which shut on Feb. 15 because of the effects of severe cold weather.

"Lyondell Basell’s U.S. Gulf Coast manufacturing facilities are finalizing storm-related repairs and have initiated the restart of some of our operations," said company spokeswoman Chevalier Gray. "For competitive reasons, we do not provide specific details about our units, their operational status, production figures or supply."

Lyondell began restarting the FCC on Thursday, after restarting on that day the 147,000-bpd Unit 537 crude distillation unit, the first to resume operations since the refinery was shut on Feb. 15 by severe cold weather.

Lyondell planned to return the FCC to production early this week.

Crude distillation units break down crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstock for all production units.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.