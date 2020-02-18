Lyondell Houston refinery gasoline unit shut after Sunday fire -sources

Adds no reply from company; details on damage

HOUSTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The gasoline-producing unit at Lyondell Basell Industries LYB.N 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery was shut after a fire on Sunday, sources familiar with the plant's operations said.

The 90,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) is expected to remain shut for at least the remainder of the week, the sources said. No injuries were reported.

Lyondell did not respond to a request on Tuesday for comment.

The sources said a crack was found in the FCCU's regenerator, in which the catalyst used to convert gas oil to gasoline is recycled.

