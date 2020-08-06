LYB

Lyondell extinguishes hydrotreater fire at Houston refinery -sources

Erwin Seba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Lyondell Basell Industries extinguished a fire in a hydrotreater on Thursday morning at its 263,776-barrel-per-day Houston refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

HOUSTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries LYB.N extinguished a fire in a hydrotreater on Thursday morning at its 263,776-barrel-per-day Houston refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The extent of damage to the 49,000-bpd 634 cat feed/heavy gas oil hydrotreater was unknown early on Thursday, the sources said.

The fire broke out after a sightglass on the unit burst, the sources said.

There was no immediate information about any injuries from the fire.

In a message posted on a community alert site at 5:55 a.m. CDT (1055 GMT), Lyondell said it was burning hydrogen and hydrogen sulfide material in the refinery's safety flares "due to a process upset/fire."

The hydrotreater uses hydrogen to remove sulfur from diesel to comply with U.S. environmental rules.

