Lyondell expects sale of Houston refinery in 'coming quarter or two,' CEO says

Adds details about refinery, past sale attempt

HOUSTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries LYB.N expects to sell its Houston refinery in the "coming quarter or two," said Chief Executive Bob Patel during a Friday conference call with Wall Street analysts.

The chemical maker said on Sept. 8 it was considering strategic options for the refinery, located on the Houston Ship Channel. Lyondell tried to sell the refinery in 2016 but was stymied by unit fires and multiple unit shutdowns before it took the plant off the market in a dispute over price.

"Our aim is to move towards the transaction in the coming quarter or two," Patel said. "We still continue to believe that the best value that this refinery can create is by being part of a system where it can be optimized from crude purchasing to logistics, to the coproduct processing."

The Houston refinery ran at 99% of its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) capacity in the third quarter of 2021, as the chemical maker continues to market the plant to potential buyers, the company said on Friday.

The refinery ran at 260,000 bpd in the third quarter, 12,000 bpd more than it did in the second quarter of 2021, recording operating income of $25 million in third quarter, up from a $95 million loss in the second quarter, the company said.

