Lyondell expects sale of Houston refinery in "coming quarter or two" -CEO

HOUSTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries LYB.N expects to sell its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery in the "coming quarter or two," said Chief Executive Bob Patel during a Friday conference call with Wall Street analysts.

The chemical maker said on Sept. 8 it was considering strategic options for the refinery located on the Houston Ship Channel. Lyondell previously tried to sell the refinery in 2016, but was stymied by unit fires and multiple unit shutdowns before it took the plant off the market.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.