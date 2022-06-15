Lyondell begins repairs on large coker at Houston refinery -sources

Adds company no comment, no injuries from fire

HOUSTON, June 15 (Reuters) - LyondellBasell Industries NV LYB.N began at least two weeks of repairs on the fire-damaged large coker at its 263,776-barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery on Wednesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The Houston refinery will operate at a reduced production level while the repairs on the 57,000-bpd 737 coker are under way, the sources said. The actual production cut was not known on Wednesday.

Lyondell spokesperson Chevalier Gray declined on Wednesday to discuss the status of the refinery or individual units.

The repairs avoid the risk of an early permanent closure of the refinery. Such an outage could heighten the risk of fuel shortages in the United States, further pressuring sky-high fuel prices and disrupted oil markets.

Tuesday's fire began in a heater on the larger of two cokers at the Houston refinery, the sources said. In the past two months, a brick wall that was part of the refinery's insulating refractory collapsed. It was unclear whether the collapse of the wall was related to the fire.

The company began a probe of the fire on Tuesday. No injuries were reported from the blaze.

In April, Lyondell said it planned to permanently close the Houston refinery after a buyer could not be found.

Sources told Reuters on June 7 that Lyondell would permanently close the refinery ahead of a December 2023 deadline if one of several major production units, including the cokers, is shut and cannot quickly return to production.

At least five refineries shut during the pandemic, leaving the United States structurally short of capacity for the first time in decades.

The U.S. also faces a well-above-average hurricane season this year, with about half U.S. refining capacity along the Gulf Coast.

Cokers convert residual crude oil from distillation units to either motor fuel feedstocks or petroleum coke, a coal substitute.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)

