Lyondell begins planned CDU overhaul at Houston refinery -sources

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries LYB.N began a planned overhaul of the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery on Friday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The three-week shutdown of the 147,000-bpd 537 CDU is to replace trays that capture vaporized crude oil and separate components used to make motor fuels, the sources said.

Lyondell spokesperson Chevalier Gray declined to comment.

The 537 CDU processes heavy crude oil and is the larger of two CDUs at the Houston refinery, which is slated for permanent closure in December 2023.

While 537 is shut, Lyondell also plans to change the catalyst in the 43,000-bpd 633 hydrotreater, which removes sulfur to make ultra-low sulfur diesel in compliance with U.S. environmental rules, according to the sources.

In addition, the company will do maintenance work on a sulfur unit, the sources said.

The tray replacement is needed to keep the 537 CDU in operation through the planned closure date, the sources said.

A major breakdown of a key unit like the 537 CDU could cause a closure of the refinery earlier than the planned date, sources have told Reuters.

The Houston refinery is the only one owned by Lyondell. The company announced in April plans to close the refinery after failing to find a buyer.

Since the announcement Lyondell has rebuffed at least one would-be buyer and said it is looking to possibly use the site after the refinery closes add hydrogen to fuel made from plastic recycling.

