Lyondell begins planned CDU overhaul at Houston refinery -sources

Erwin Seba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Donna Carson

Lyondell Basell Industries began a planned overhaul of the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery on Friday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The three-week shutdown of the 147,000-bpd 537 CDU is to replace trays that capture vaporized crude oil and separate components used to make motor fuels, the sources said.

