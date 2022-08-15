Lyondell begins planned CDU overhaul at Houston refinery -sources

HOUSTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries LYB.N began a planned overhaul of the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery on Friday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The three-week shutdown of the 147,000-bpd 537 CDU is to replace trays that capture vaporized crude oil and separate components used to make motor fuels, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese)

