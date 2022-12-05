US Markets

Lyon gives John Textor final deadline of Wednesday to buy club

December 05, 2022 — 07:41 am EST

Written by Tristan Chabba for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais OLG.PA (OL) has given American investor John Textor's Eagle Football Holdings LLC until Wednesday to reach a final and unconditional agreement to buy the French Ligue 1 football club, OL said on Monday.

Billionaire Textor has bought stakes in soccer clubs around the world, with his interests including Brazilian club Botafogo, Premier League Crystal Palace and Belgian second division Molenbeek.

His plan is to beat the system dominated by the big European clubs, by developing young talent from North and South America.

"In view of the progress made in the last 48 hours, (the historical shareholders) and OL Groupe have agreed to grant Eagle a final deadline as at December 7, 2022 to reach a final, unconditional and financed agreement with all parties, on the basis of which the closing process can be initiated," OL said in a press release.

Should this be not successful, the club will consider alternative sources to raise capital "to ensure that it will have solutions available rapidly in the event that the transactions with Eagle Football are not completed."

The purchase of the club, announced in July, has already been delayed twice, in September and October.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.