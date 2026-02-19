Lynx Investment Advisory Buy $5 Million of Akre Focus ETF

Key Points

Lynx Investment Advisory bought 87,467 shares in the fourth quarter.

The firm's 13F shows a stake valued at $5.7 million at the end of the quarter.

The position represented 3.1% of the fund's reportable assets under management (AUM) in the 13F.

Lynx Investment Advisory initiated a new position in the Akre Focus ETF (NYSE:AKRE) in the fourth quarter. The position remains outside of the firm’s top five holdings, but comprised 3.1% of the fund’s reported assets in the quarter.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 05, 2026, Lynx Investment Advisory bought 87,467 shares of the Akre Focus ETF. The estimated value of the trade was $5.73 million based on the average trading price during the quarter.

What else to know

This was a new position and accounted for 3.1% of Lynx Investment Advisory's reportable assets at quarter-end.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: SPHQ: $9.3 million (5.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $6.9 million (3.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IJH: $6.4 million (3.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IGRO: $6.2 million (3.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: GLD: $6.1 million (3.3% of AUM)

As of February 05, 2026, shares were priced at $57.11, down 16.2% from the 52-week high.

Akre Focus ETF was down 17.4% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by 31 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/5/26) $57.11 Fund assets $7.6 billion Sector Financial Services Industry Asset Management

Company Snapshot

Offers a diversified portfolio of U.S. equities, including common stocks, preferred shares, warrants, options, and other equity-like instruments, with exposure to select foreign securities and alternative assets.

Operates as an actively managed investment vehicle, focusing on high-quality companies offering robust shareholder returns and reinvestment potential, and may allocate up to 33% of its assets to securities lending.

Targets institutional and individual investors seeking long-term capital appreciation via a disciplined, research-driven approach to portfolio construction.

Akre Focus ETF employs a fundamental, quality-focused investment strategy, emphasizing companies with strong management, sustainable returns, and attractive reinvestment opportunities. The fund maintains flexibility in asset selection, including both domestic and international securities, and adapts its holdings based on valuation and evolving investment theses. Its competitive edge lies in disciplined security selection and a long-term perspective that delivers consistent value to investors.

What this transaction means for investors

Lynx Investment Advisory holds a mixed portfolio of ETFs and stocks on behalf of clients. It added to its position in the iShares S&P 500 Quality ETF, the iShares International Dividend Growth ETF, and Apple in the quarter. These are three of its top positions, and show an appetite for low-risk growth.

As an actively managed fund, Akre Focus ETF fits a diversified portfolio. Akre delivered over 14% annualized returns since its inception in 2009, almost identical to the S&P 500, but it has significantly underperformed in the last five years. Given Akre’s strategy of seeking quality growth stocks to hold for the long term and buying them when they are undervalued, the fund could see better days ahead.

Lynx’s recent portfolio moves reflect a balanced strategy to pursue quality growth without taking on high risk, while boosting income.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

