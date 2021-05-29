Lynn Bleil Is The Independent Director of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) And They Just Picked Up 274% More Shares

Potential Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Lynn Bleil, recently bought US$250k worth of stock, paying US$8.74 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 274%.

Amicus Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Lynn Bleil was the biggest purchase of Amicus Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$9.26. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Amicus Therapeutics insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Amicus Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:FOLD Insider Trading Volume May 29th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Amicus Therapeutics insiders own about US$22m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Amicus Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Amicus Therapeutics shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Amicus Therapeutics has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

