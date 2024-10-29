Lynette Zang: Gold to US$3,000, Silver to US$50 by End of 2024?

Lynette Zang, CEO of Zang Enterprises, spoke with the Investing News Network about her outlook for gold and silver prices as central banks around the world signal that they're ready for hyperinflation.

In her view, it's only a matter of time before both precious metals are squeezed higher.

"We'll see, but it wouldn't surprise me to see the spot market break US$3,000 (per ounce) by the end of this year," she said about gold, adding that silver could finish 2024 at the US$50 per ounce level.

Zang also shared her thoughts on soaring US debt and America's latest bank failure.

"I don't believe that this is a one-off event — even the American Bankers Association doesn't believe that this is a one-off event," she said in reference to the closure of the Oklahoma-based First National Bank of Lindsay.

"I think that it speaks to a much bigger issue," Zang added. "It goes back again to that debt wall, which is really a global issue. And all of the corporations and governments that have to roll over debt that they can't afford at this level, that they took out at much lower interest rate levels. So it only adds to the woes, to be honest with you."

In closing, she emphasized how important it is for people to become as independent and self-sufficient as possible, focusing on security in food, water, energy, barterability, wealth preservation, shelter and especially community.

"I've been doing just what I've talked about ... since 2008, when I knew the system died. We don't have that luxury of time anymore. We are at the absolute end. I can't tell you the exact moment, but you better be prepared before that exact moment comes," she said, adding, "We've got to come together in community."

Watch the interview above for more from Zang on the above, as well as her thoughts on the BRICS Summit.



