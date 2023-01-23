Lynch Peter S Cuts Stake in FG Financial Group Inc (FGF)

Fintel reports that Lynch Peter S has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 306,435 shares of FG Financial Group Inc (FGF). This represents 3.26% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 5, 2022 they reported 338,509 shares and 5.83% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.48% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

FG Financial Group, Inc. is implementing business plans to operate as a diversified insurance, reinsurance and investment management holding company and is incorporated in Delaware. The Company endeavors to make opportunistic and value-oriented investments in insurance, reinsurance and related businesses. The Company's principal business operations are conducted through its subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company also provides investment management services.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 50,367 shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,267 shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGF by 28.93% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 30,000 shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,000 shares, representing a decrease of 110.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGF by 38.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 16,328 shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 4,632 shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,560 shares, representing a decrease of 20.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGF by 46.64% over the last quarter.

UBS Group AG holds 464 shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149 shares, representing a decrease of 147.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGF by 46.62% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in FG Financial Group Inc. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 34.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FG Financial Group Inc is 0.0015%, a decrease of 55.7927%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 44.72% to 245,142 shares.

