Lynch Mark T Increases Position in QNB (QNBC)

Fintel reports that Lynch Mark T has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.32MM shares of QNB Corp. (QNBC). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 0.29MM shares and 8.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.22% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in QNB. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QNBC is 0.16%, an increase of 0.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 127K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 127K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QNB Declares $0.36 Dividend

On November 22, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $0.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is ∞%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.82%, the lowest has been 2.71%, and the highest has been 5.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=211).

The current dividend yield is ∞ standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

