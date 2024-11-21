News & Insights

Lynch Group Holds Successful AGM, Backs Leadership

November 21, 2024 — 08:38 pm EST

Lynch Group Holding Ltd (AU:LGL) has released an update.

Lynch Group Holdings Limited, a leading Australian wholesaler and grower of flowers and potted plants, has successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, with key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Patrick Elliott being carried. The company continues to strengthen its governance and strategic direction, reflecting strong shareholder support for its leadership.

