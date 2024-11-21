Lynch Group Holdings Sees Floral Market Growth Post-COVID

Lynch Group Holding Ltd (AU:LGL) has released an update.
Lynch Group Holdings Limited is experiencing a strong post-COVID recovery in Australia, with growth in supermarket floral sales and improved supply logistics helping to restore margins. Despite challenges in China due to economic headwinds, the company continues to leverage its scale and innovation to enhance its position in the floral market. The focus remains on optimizing merchandising systems and expanding sea freight to manage costs and reduce carbon emissions.
